Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.25% of Camden Property Trust worth $34,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $149.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 119.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $86.78 and a 52-week high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

