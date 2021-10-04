Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 6,035 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.35% of Gibraltar Industries worth $58,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $40,552,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $15,227,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $8,053,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $5,786,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $5,772,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $69.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.03. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

