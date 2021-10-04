Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 6,035 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.35% of Gibraltar Industries worth $58,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $40,552,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $15,227,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $8,053,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $5,786,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $5,772,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $69.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.03. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $103.02.
Gibraltar Industries Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.