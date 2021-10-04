Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $53.43 Million Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.01% of Ashland Global worth $53,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 70,746 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after buying an additional 26,275 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

ASH opened at $91.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

