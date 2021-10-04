Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,556 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of BlackLine worth $57,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 163.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $119.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.87. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $2,518,330.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,028.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total transaction of $1,174,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,918 shares of company stock worth $24,987,915. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

