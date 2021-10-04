Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 47,900 Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $97,370,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 141.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 509,107 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 143.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 368.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 460,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,348,000 after purchasing an additional 362,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $87.20 on Monday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.