Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,960 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,833,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.41 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.73 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

