Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,524 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ CZR opened at $119.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 3.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.87.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.