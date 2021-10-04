Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $116.16 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.42.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

