Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Etsy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,247 shares of company stock worth $12,704,506 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $204.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average is $195.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

