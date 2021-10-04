Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $105.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.96. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

