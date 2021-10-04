Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 21,124 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,018,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 271,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,726 shares of company stock worth $14,301,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $155.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.16 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.93.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

