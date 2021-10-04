Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,033 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,990,000 after acquiring an additional 59,954 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 167,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $194.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.98 and its 200-day moving average is $187.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

