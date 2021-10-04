Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 6,602 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $105.48 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average of $111.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

