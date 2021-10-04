Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $55.67 on Monday. Banner has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Banner by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

