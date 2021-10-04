Barclays Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $342.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $350.00 to $342.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

NYSE:LII opened at $297.39 on Monday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $266.77 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,193. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,641,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $744,259,000 after buying an additional 103,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,539,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,858 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 81,518.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 706,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lennox International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,773,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

