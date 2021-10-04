Basid Coin (BASID) Market Capitalization Tops $11.14 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basid Coin has a market cap of $11.14 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,202.83 or 0.08853736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00054667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00299548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00114323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,335,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.