Bata (BTA) Market Capitalization Tops $139,349.58

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Bata has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a total market capitalization of $139,349.58 and approximately $279.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bata Coin Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

