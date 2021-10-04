Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Update

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $0.56 on Monday. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Casten bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 158,200 shares of company stock valued at $93,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 125,602 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

