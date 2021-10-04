Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMWYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 56,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,670. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.