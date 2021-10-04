Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.84

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.84 and last traded at C$3.82, with a volume of 1773757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.26.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$442.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr bought 15,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$859,012.65. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,920.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

