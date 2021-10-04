BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $90.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00052429 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.