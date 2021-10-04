Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 10,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

