Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 365596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

BBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.