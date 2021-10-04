Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Hits $1.82 on Major Exchanges

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $87.28 million and approximately $17.13 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00003692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.23 or 0.08576464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00053906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.63 or 0.00287554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00113773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

