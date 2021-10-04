BELLUS Health Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BELLUS Health in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.89). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BLU has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $5.99 on Monday. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $469.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.25.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.