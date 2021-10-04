BENQI Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. BENQI has a total market cap of $34.00 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BENQI has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00063580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00099187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00140781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,088.34 or 0.99839580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.46 or 0.06865264 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002661 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.