Berenberg Bank Lowers Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,880

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,880 ($24.56) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,766 ($23.07).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,281.50 ($16.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,389.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,459.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.80. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,294 ($16.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97).

In other news, insider Rick Medlock acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($47,641.76). Also, insider Angie Risley purchased 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.