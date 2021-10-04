Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.51. 78,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,529. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.