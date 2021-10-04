Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DCC (LON:DCC)

DCC (LON:DCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,173.50 ($93.72).

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 6,148 ($80.32) on Friday. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,684 ($87.33). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,170.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,157.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The company has a market cap of £6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

