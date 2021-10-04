Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 470.36 ($6.15).

HSBA opened at GBX 386.75 ($5.05) on Friday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 292.80 ($3.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market cap of £79.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 391.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 416.92.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

