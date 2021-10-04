Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 18th.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of RSTGF stock remained flat at $$1.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $350.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.99. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.