Berenberg Bank Trims The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Target Price to GBX 110

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 124 ($1.62).

RTN stock opened at GBX 100.96 ($1.32) on Monday. The Restaurant Group has a one year low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £772.38 million and a PE ratio of 21.13.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

