Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Downgraded by Johnson Rice to “Accumulate”

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Get Berry alerts:

BRY traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.51. 6,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,152. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $604.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Berry by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.