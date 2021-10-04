Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.86

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 1597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRY. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $609.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Berry by 91.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berry by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Berry in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berry by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

