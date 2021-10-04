Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.20) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

BCYC stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of -0.34.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,447 shares of company stock worth $4,536,400. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $23,896,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $15,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

