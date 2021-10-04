Binamon Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Binamon has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binamon has a market capitalization of $28.59 million and $5.59 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binamon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000503 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binamon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00063731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00108553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00146549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,197.67 or 0.99889310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.53 or 0.06914471 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.