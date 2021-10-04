Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 145,458 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises approximately 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.75% of Bio-Techne worth $306,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $12.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $481.07. 2,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,118. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $245.83 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.25, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $496.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.67.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.40.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

