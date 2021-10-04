Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

TSE:BIR opened at C$6.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.32. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.46 and a 1-year high of C$7.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$193.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$188.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.99%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

