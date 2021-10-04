Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $89,717.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,752.57 or 1.00040160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00078055 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.42 or 0.00361219 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.40 or 0.00662853 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00244034 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003803 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001495 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,580,093 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.