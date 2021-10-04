bitCNY Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $683,201.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

