Bitcoin Atom Trading Up 40.1% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 40.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0980 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.81 million and $1,826.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 205.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars.

