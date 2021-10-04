Bitcoin Confidential Trading Up 3.7% This Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $12,885.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.22 or 0.00347062 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

