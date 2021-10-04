Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 10% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and $826.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.00235959 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00118970 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.00151127 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars.

