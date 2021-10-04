Bitcoinus Price Tops $0.0000 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,476.09 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,316.91 or 0.99796820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00074266 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00052251 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005575 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.91 or 0.00519870 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

