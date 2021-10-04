BitForex Token (BF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $232,265.00

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $232,265.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitForex Token has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One BitForex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.46 or 0.08535210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00274308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00113731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,281,318,380 coins. BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

