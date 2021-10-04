Bitradio 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $83,228.50 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $236.12 or 0.00477998 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,432,367 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,362 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.