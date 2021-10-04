BitTube Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $1.59 million and $1,229.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.92 or 0.00534468 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 77.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 323,212,310 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

