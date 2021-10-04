Bitzeny Reaches Market Cap of $184,745.69 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $184,745.69 and approximately $24.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00340835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000848 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

