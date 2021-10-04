Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 357,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.30. 1,736,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,994,578. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $210.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

