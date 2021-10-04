Black Hills (BKH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Black Hills (NYSE: BKH) in the last few weeks:

9/30/2021 – Black Hills was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

9/28/2021 – Black Hills was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

9/22/2021 – Black Hills had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Black Hills was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

9/20/2021 – Black Hills was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

9/3/2021 – Black Hills was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

9/2/2021 – Black Hills was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

8/25/2021 – Black Hills had its price target raised by analysts at Sidoti from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Black Hills was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

8/23/2021 – Black Hills was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

8/9/2021 – Black Hills was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

8/6/2021 – Black Hills was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

BKH stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $53.11 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91.

Get Black Hills Co alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,498,000 after buying an additional 65,186 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Black Hills by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 988,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth approximately $7,629,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.